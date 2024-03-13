Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TMHC. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,580 shares of company stock worth $19,003,998. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

