Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.34

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.34 and traded as high as $16.44. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 55,980 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $435.61 million, a P/E ratio of 125.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth about $1,255,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,619 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after buying an additional 45,672 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 7.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,030 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 45,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,300 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after buying an additional 41,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

