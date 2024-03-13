Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

TME stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

