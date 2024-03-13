Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Position Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO stock opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terreno Realty news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

