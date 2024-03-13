The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AES. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

AES Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. AES has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 6.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AES by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

