The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 145,608 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,583 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.9% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,843,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,133,000 after acquiring an additional 242,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

