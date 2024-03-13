The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,940 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.73% of SSR Mining worth $20,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $36,214,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at $29,214,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 95,520.5% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 3.99. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $834.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

