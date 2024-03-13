The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.51 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,148 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,016,000 after purchasing an additional 198,713 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 87,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.37.

JBHT stock opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.30 and a 200-day moving average of $192.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

