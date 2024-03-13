The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.86 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Bunge Global worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.87. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

