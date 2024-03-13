The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,539 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Coupang worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Coupang by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 119,681,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,579,000 after buying an additional 8,581,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Coupang by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coupang by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,182,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Coupang by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,715,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

