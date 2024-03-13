The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of STERIS worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $233.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

