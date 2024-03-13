Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $122.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

