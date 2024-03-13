TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $722,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 127.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 634.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $405.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.46. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $421.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.80.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

