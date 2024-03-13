Toroso Investments LLC Buys 121 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Watsco by 536.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

Watsco Trading Up 1.3 %

Watsco stock opened at $400.06 on Wednesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.05 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

