Toroso Investments LLC Buys 4,042 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

