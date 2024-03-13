Toroso Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Toroso Investments LLC lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Equitable by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $341,737.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,122.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,984,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

