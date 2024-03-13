Toroso Investments LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,064,000 after purchasing an additional 197,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,575. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

PRU stock opened at $111.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.67.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

