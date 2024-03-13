Toroso Investments LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $225,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.76, for a total transaction of $1,814,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,723 shares in the company, valued at $58,585,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,563 shares of company stock valued at $99,646,424. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $736.55 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.