Toroso Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $137,000. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 1.7 %

GBDC stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

