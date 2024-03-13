Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 4,911 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

