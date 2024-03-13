Toroso Investments LLC Sells 354 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after purchasing an additional 166,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in HubSpot by 30.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,988 shares of company stock worth $16,310,038. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $621.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.10 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.07 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $596.79 and its 200 day moving average is $529.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

