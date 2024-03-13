Toroso Investments LLC Sells 4,696 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

NYSE TRGP opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.57. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $105.71.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

