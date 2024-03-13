Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,909 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 244.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 61.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 50,814 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,477,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,146,000 after purchasing an additional 120,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

