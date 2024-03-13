Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,385 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Equifax by 3.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equifax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

EFX stock opened at $268.22 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.51 and a 200-day moving average of $219.72.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

