Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,195,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,942 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

TransUnion Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.19%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.