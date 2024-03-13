Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fithian LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

