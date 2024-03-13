Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nordson by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,681 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $263.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.72 and its 200 day moving average is $241.98.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.43.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

