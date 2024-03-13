Townsquare Capital LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Frontline by 594.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 2,020,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Frontline by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after buying an additional 1,241,540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frontline by 648.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,430,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 1,239,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Frontline by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,780,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 1,029,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Frontline Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FRO opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.78. Frontline plc has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.06.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Frontline had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Frontline Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

