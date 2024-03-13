Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $119.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.76.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

