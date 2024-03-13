Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Xylem by 28.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after buying an additional 2,176,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 34.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after buying an additional 1,295,550 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after buying an additional 1,086,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.56.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile



Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

