Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $297,581,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

