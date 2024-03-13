Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,619 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Pentair by 17.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Read More

