Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth about $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Block by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after buying an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,739,230 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block stock opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.55. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

