Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after buying an additional 734,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after acquiring an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,719,000 after acquiring an additional 527,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,026,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,666,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,619,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $4,616,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,555,302.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,619,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,718 shares of company stock worth $31,767,305. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

