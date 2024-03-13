Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 394 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in CarMax by 654.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $82.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

