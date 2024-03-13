Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 4,508 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $885,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1453 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

