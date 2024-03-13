TR Property (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $303.40

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.40 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.07). TR Property shares last traded at GBX 311.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 1,033,492 shares changing hands.

TR Property Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £988.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 318.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 303.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TR Property news, insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.52 ($96,091.63). In other TR Property news, insider Andrew Vaughan bought 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £74,999.52 ($96,091.63). Also, insider Tim Gillbanks acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 314 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £15,700 ($20,115.31). 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TR Property Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

