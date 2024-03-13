TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Jorge Valladares Sells 578 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jorge Valladares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Jorge Valladares sold 2,427 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.99, for a total transaction of $2,892,959.73.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.7 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,183.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $686.46 and a 52 week high of $1,207.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $980.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,988,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,058,311,000 after acquiring an additional 85,826 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,129,240,000 after buying an additional 120,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,061,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,843,640,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,805,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

