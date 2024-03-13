Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 3.6 %
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
