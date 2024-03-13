Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.29

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.29 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 43.90 ($0.56). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.56), with a volume of 52,285 shares trading hands.

Tribal Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,400.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.29.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

