Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,947,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 971,356 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $628,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $175.39 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

