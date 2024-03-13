Truist Financial Corp Purchases 896,700 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,412,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,700 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Apple worth $1,440,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.70 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

