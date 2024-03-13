Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller Sells 2,500 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $1,053,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $427.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.06 and a 52 week high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

