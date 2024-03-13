United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $11.82. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 1,491 shares.

United Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.79%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.7%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Bancorp by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in United Bancorp by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 32,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

