Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $2.23. Urban One shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 86,153 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Urban One by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Urban One by 688.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban One by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. 6.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

