Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $2.23. Urban One shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 86,153 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.96.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $117.83 million for the quarter.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
