V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VFC opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.