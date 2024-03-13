Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the February 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Valeo Stock Performance
VLEEY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Valeo has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $12.21.
About Valeo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valeo
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.