Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the February 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valeo Stock Performance

VLEEY opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Valeo has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

