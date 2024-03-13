Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $51,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after buying an additional 390,939 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after buying an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 204,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $885,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1453 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.