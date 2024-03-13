Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VSQTF stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

