Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Victory Square Technologies Price Performance
VSQTF stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.48.
About Victory Square Technologies
