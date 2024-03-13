VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.44

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.44 and traded as high as $49.53. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 3,926 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter.

